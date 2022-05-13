0
Friday 13 May 2022 - 02:03

Putin: Anti-Moscow Sanctions over Ukraine Hurting West More than Russia

Story Code : 993963
Putin: Anti-Moscow Sanctions over Ukraine Hurting West More than Russia
Western governments "guided by short-sighted, inflated political ambitions and by Russophobia, deal a much harder blow to their own national interests, their own economies and the well-being of their own citizens," Putin told a government meeting in televised remarks on Thursday.

Underlining the sharp rise of inflation in Europe, which is close to 20 percent in some countries, the Russian leader said, “It is obvious that... the continuation of the obsession with sanctions will inevitably lead to the most difficult consequences for the European Union, for its citizens.”

Putin insisted that his country has been resilient in the face of Western sanctions, saying, "Russia is confidently managing in the face of external challenges."

Putin also welcomed the "gradual" slowdown in Russia's inflation after it surged to 16.7 percent year-on-year in March, as well as the recovery of the ruble, which is currently at its strongest since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis.

Supported by strict capital controls and energy exports, the ruble has recently staged a spectacular bouncing back.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022