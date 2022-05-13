Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapon If It Felt Ukraine War Being Lost: US Spy Chief

Islam Times - American spy chief claimed Vladimir Putin could resort to using a nuclear weapon if the Russian President felt Moscow was losing Ukraine war.

Briefing the Senate on worldwide threats, Avril Haines said the prediction for Ukraine was a long, grueling war of attrition, which could lead to increasingly volatile acts of escalation from Putin, including full mobilization, the imposition of martial law, and even the use of a nuclear warhead.The US to spy told the US Senate armed services committee that Putin would continue to brandish Russia’s nuclear arsenal in an attempt to deter the US and its allies from further support for Ukraine. The shift of focus to the east and the south are most likely a temporary tactic rather than a permanent scaling back of war aims, she claimed.The Russian president would not use a nuclear weapon until he saw an existential threat to Russia or his government, Haines said, arguing Putin could view the prospect of defeat in Ukraine as constituting such a threat.“We do think that [Putin’s perception of an existential threat] could be the case in the event that he perceives that he is losing the war in Ukraine, and that Nato in effect is either intervening or about to intervene in that context, which would obviously contribute to a perception that he is about to lose the war in Ukraine,” Haines told the committee hearing.She added that the world would probably have some warning that nuclear use was imminent.“There are a lot of things that he would do in the context of escalation before he would get to nuclear weapons, and also that he would be likely to engage in some signaling beyond what he’s done thus far before doing so,” Haines said.That signaling could include a further large-scale nuclear exercise involving the substantial dispersal of mobile intercontinental missiles, heavy bombers and strategic submarines.The assessment the US intelligence chiefs laid out for the senators suggested that Ukraine was faced with the prospect of a war of attrition. They said Putin intended to conquer the Luhansk and Donetsk regions plus a buffer zone around them, to secure a land bridge to Crimea. He wanted to hold Kherson, north of Crimea, to secure the water supply to the peninsula.