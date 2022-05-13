0
Friday 13 May 2022 - 02:45

Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi

Story Code : 993966
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
An improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted in a motorbike went off on a crowded street in the city's downtown Saddar area, Asad Raza, a senior police official, told reporters.

"Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the spot with rescue teams. Until now 13 people have been moved to the hospital," a police officer said.

An eyewitness said the explosion was so big it shattered windows of nearby apartments, shops, and cars and started a fire.

In a statement condemning the blast, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called for an immediate investigation into the perpetrators and the identification and arrest of the masterminds of the terrorist act.

The blast occurred a couple of weeks after a suicide bombing at the University of Karachi that killed four people, including three Chinese nationals.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022