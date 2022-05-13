0
Friday 13 May 2022 - 13:07

US Voices North Korea Nuke Test Fears

Story Code : 994022
US Voices North Korea Nuke Test Fears
Pyongyang has held 16 missile launches so far this year, including an ICBM set off in March, but has not conducted any nuclear tests since September 2017.

Psaki previously reported that the US was “monitoring” North Korea for potential destabilizing moves, noting that US President Joe Biden planned to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to the 24th. While she declined to reveal whether he would visit the Demilitarized Zone, she acknowledged that such visits are “a step that is taken by many who visit the region.”

While Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump repeatedly met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in an effort to convince Pyongyang to denuclearize, Biden has returned to previous presidents’ policy of demanding a total shutdown of the country’s nuclear program before even considering the loosening of sanctions.

With no negotiations forthcoming, North Korea dispensed with the self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing it adopted as a show of good faith during the Trump administration, though it has maintained its nuclear pause.

The DPRK warned last month that it would take decisive action to “crush” any “hostile” foreign power “at the fastest possible speed,” vowing to continue its nuclear program in order to be ready at any time should the US attack and even to use such weapons “preemptively” if needed. The country also boasted of testing a “new-type tactical guided weapon” in order to bolster the efficiency of its tactical nukes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022