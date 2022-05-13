“Israeli” PM Bennett Fears Assassination of Ra’am Head

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly feared that Ra'am head Mansour Abbas would be assassinated in private talks with two political figures, according to Friday reports.

“Mansour Abbas is in mortal danger and might be murdered," Bennett said, according to Haaretz.He did not elaborate on the basis of his assessment or whether there is intelligence on the matter, saying that the concern is that 1948 Palestinians who oppose Ra'am's participation in the coalition will be influenced by “wild incitement”.Those who took part in the conversation believe that Bennett's concern is genuine.Abbas has received threats upon the establishment of the government and has come under attack on social media.