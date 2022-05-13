Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition continues to shed Yemeni blood by various means, whether by air raids, rocket and artillery shells, even torture to death.

A Yemeni security source in the Saada governorate revealed that the Saudi forces had tortured Yemeni citizens to death, in a heinous crime against the residents of the border areas.The source pointed out that 7 corpses of Yemeni citizens who were tortured to death by the Saudi army in the al-Raqqo area in the border governorate of Manbih arrived at the Republican Hospital in Saada, stressing that the seven victims died as a result of torture with electricity.The source further pointed out that the toll is preliminary and the number is likely to exceed the seven bodies killed under torture by the Saudi army.