0
Friday 13 May 2022 - 13:15

Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death

Story Code : 994026
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
A Yemeni security source in the Saada governorate revealed that the Saudi forces had tortured Yemeni citizens to death, in a heinous crime against the residents of the border areas.

The source pointed out that 7 corpses of Yemeni citizens who were tortured to death by the Saudi army in the al-Raqqo area in the border governorate of Manbih arrived at the Republican Hospital in Saada, stressing that the seven victims died as a result of torture with electricity.

The source further pointed out that the toll is preliminary and the number is likely to exceed the seven bodies killed under torture by the Saudi army.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022