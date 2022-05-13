0
Friday 13 May 2022 - 13:17

‘Israeli’ Forces Raid Jenin Camp Again, Injure Several People

Palestinian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several ‘Israeli’ military vehicles rolled into the Jenin camp on Friday morning, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

Zionist occupation troops opened live fire and shot rubber-coated bullets at young Palestinians, who were attempting to block their passage.

The sources added that at least six people, including former Palestinian prisoner Daoud al-Zubaidi, were struck with bullets and were transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Palestinian media outlets also reported that occupation regime’s forces blew up a Palestinian house in the Jenin refugee camp.

The forces surrounded the house belonging to Mahmoud al-Daba’i, with ‘Israeli’ snipers deployed in large numbers in the surrounding areas.

A Zionist military bulldozer and several military vehicles stormed the area shortly after the shelling of Daba’i’s house.

Local sources said the occupation regime forces detained the Palestinian man’s mother and used her as a hostage to compel him to surrender.

The development came as the body of Abu Akleh has been transferred to the holy city of the al-Quds from the occupied West Bank.
