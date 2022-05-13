Iranian Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - The Iranian naval forces prevented pirates from hijacking one of the country’s trade vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

The Iranian Navy’s marines on board the 80th flotilla of warships received a mayday call from an Iranian trade vessels in the Gulf of Aden on Friday morning.The Iranian trade ship had come under attack from unknown pirates.When the Iranian Navy’s escort team was dispatched to the region, the pirates were forced to escape following an exchange of fire.The trade vessel is safe and sound, heading for its destination.The Iranian Navy’s 80th flotilla, comprised of ‘Alborz’ destroyer and ‘Bushehr’ logistic warship, has been deployed to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean for an overseas mission.In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.