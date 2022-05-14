0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 06:02

Borrell Says Negotiations with Iran Would Resume Soon

Story Code : 994106
Borrell Says Negotiations with Iran Would Resume Soon
Borrel made the remarks while speaking to reporters shortly before entering the G7 summit on Friday.

Borrell said Enrique Mora’s visit to Tehran was positive and that talks with Iran would resume soon.

According to the media, Borrel said that Vienna talks had been “stalled” but now they have been “unblocked” after fresh talks in Tehran, adding that he believed a final deal was within reach.

Borrell’s deputy Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA, left Iran last night (Thursday night) after holding talks in Tehran including with the top Iranian negotiator in the Vienna talks deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, sources told the Iranian media.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not pat a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, with the aim of the removal of unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and revive the JCPOA were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief amid the US refusal to lift the sanctions.

Iran has said that it is in no hurry to reach an agreement with the West until the remaining issues left in the talks, which have to do with the sanctions, are resolved.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022