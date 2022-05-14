0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 07:35

Saudi Coalition Seizes a Yemeni Fuel Ship

In recent years, the Saudi coalition has repeatedly seized vessels carrying Yemeni fuel, food and medical equipment.

With the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia launched a military invasion of Yemen in March 2015, putting a land, sea, and air siege on the impoverished country.

Saudi Arabia's warmongering in Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.

The military aggression has also destroyed more than 85 percent of Yemen's infrastructure, leaving the country severely short of food and medicine.

A spokesman for the Yemeni National Oil Company, Essam al-Mutawakil, said on Thursday that the Saudi aggressor coalition had seized a ship called the Cornith, which was carrying 20,000 tonnes of gasoline and 9,000 tonnes of diesel for the Yemeni people.

The ship was licensed by the United Nations, according to the report.

A few days ago, the Saudi coalition seized two other Yemeni tankers with a capacity of 61,185 tons of oil derivatives.

Yemen has been facing severe shortages of fuel, food and medical equipment for the past seven years due to the siege of the Saudi aggression coalition.
