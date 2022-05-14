0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 09:16

Opportunity to Use Iran’s Goodwill in JCPOA Talks Being Lost by US, EU: Shamkhani

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Shamkhani said several rounds of negotiations held in Vienna over the past year have failed to bring the US back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The Vienna talks have reached a stage where the knot can only be untied through the adherence of the violator party to Iran's logical and principled approaches,” he stated.

“The United States, by breach of promise, and Europe, by inaction, scuttled the opportunity to benefit from Iran's proven goodwill. If they have the will to return, we are ready and an agreement is within reach,” Shamkhani added, Press TV reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said on Twitter on Friday that Tehran and the P4+1 group of countries still have the opportunity to reach a “good and reliable” agreement if the United States makes the necessary decision and honors its commitments.

The US administration, under former president Donald Trump, unilaterally left the JCPOA in May 2018 and launched a maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic, despite the latter’s full adherence to its commitments under the deal.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal. The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.
