0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 09:23

Zionist Authorities to Advance Plans for 1,000 Palestinian Homes in West Bank’s Area C: Report

Story Code : 994144
Zionist Authorities to Advance Plans for 1,000 Palestinian Homes in West Bank’s Area C: Report
The projects will be located in Area C, where the Zionist entity maintains so-called civilian control. Roughly 330,000 Palestinians and 450,000 Israeli settlers live in the 60 percent of the West Bank that makes up Area C, according to figures from the UN and Israeli occupation authorities respectively.

The projects for Palestinians have not yet been publicized, but appear to be part of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s policy of advancing housing plans in the West Bank after more than a decade during which only dozens of permits for Palestinians were approved in comparison to the nearly 25,000 settler units that were built for Israelis.

The last time that the Israeli Defense Ministry’s High Planning Subcommittee convened to advance plans for roughly 3,000 settlement homes in October, the panel subsequently greenlit six projects amounting to 1,300 homes for Palestinians in Area C — though the majority of the latter authorizations were for buildings that already existed, the Times of Israeli reported.

Unlike the previous round of approvals, the Israeli Defense Ministry hasn’t officially publicized this time that they will include projects for Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022