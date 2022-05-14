0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 11:23

US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister

In a meeting with a group of Defense Ministry officials on Saturday, Brigadier General Ashtiani slammed the US, which he said spearheads the arrogance system, and its cruel and criminal proxies, including the Zionist regime, as the archenemies of the Islamic Republic.

The US and its cohorts proved amid the recent conflicts in the region that they seek to exercise unilateralism, impose their will on nations, create divisions, and inflame wars among countries, as they feel no compunction about killing innocent people, the Iranian minister added.

He noted that the Iranian Defense Ministry’s main purposes in countering the threats are to generate power and boost the country’s deterrent capabilities.

“Accordingly, plans are on agenda for the promotion of purposeful relations with the neighbors, interaction and multilateralism, attention to the economy-oriented foreign policy, as well as maintaining and strengthening the resistance front,” the defense minister noted.

The general called on the Defense Ministry officials to focus efforts on enhancing various dimensions of defense power by upgrading the technical and hardware capabilities, monitoring the threats and international developments, and acquiring advanced technologies.

The Iranian military officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
