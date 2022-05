Islam Times - The UAE Federal Supreme Council has elected Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president.

UAE's former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday, May 13th, at the age of 73.Khalifa bin Zayed was the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE government and was his crown prince, who ruled Abu Dhabi after his father's death.Khalifa bin Zayed was the second head of state of the UAE since its founding on December 2, 1971, and the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.