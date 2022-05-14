Five Civilians Martyred As Syrian Air Defenses Confront “Israeli” Aggression in Central Region

Islam Times - Syrian air defenses confronted an “‘Israeli’ aggression” over the Masyaf area in Syria's Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

“At 23:20 0n Friday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with bursts of missiles from over the Mediterranean, west of Banias, targeting some points in the Central Region,” a Military sources said .“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” the source added.The aggression caused the martyrdom of five civilians, injured seven others, including a child, in addition to material damages.