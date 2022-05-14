0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 12:44

Five Civilians Martyred As Syrian Air Defenses Confront “Israeli” Aggression in Central Region

Story Code : 994179
“At 23:20 0n Friday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with bursts of missiles from over the Mediterranean, west of Banias, targeting some points in the Central Region,” a Military sources said .

“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” the source added.

The aggression caused the martyrdom of five civilians, injured seven others, including a child, in addition to material damages.
