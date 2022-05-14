0
Saturday 14 May 2022 - 23:10

Pentagon Orders 10,500 Troops to Replace Forces in Europe

Story Code : 994249
Pentagon Orders 10,500 Troops to Replace Forces in Europe
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that the troops will be deployed “in the coming months”, adding that the US force posture in Europe will remain unchanged, The Hill reported.

“These are not permanent moves,” Kirby said, stating, “These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment.

“Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to support the robust defense of NATO allies,” he added.

The US in February and March deployed and repositioned thousands of troops to bolster allies in Europe amid Russia’s military operation against Ukraine.

Most recently, Austin deployed additional aviation capabilities to the region, which totaled approximately 200 personnel. Those deployments brought the total number of US personnel in Europe to 100,000.

Kirby said that Friday’s deployments will leave that number unchanged, as the deployments are “are one-for-one-unit replacements".

About 500 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky., will replace soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division currently in Europe, Kirby added.

The Second Infantry Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division will also deploy about 4,200 soldiers from Fort Campbell to replace troops from the Third Infantry Brigade Combat Team of 82nd Airborne Division in Poland.

The third Armored Brigade Combat Team First Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy another 4,200 soldiers to replace the First Armored Brigade, Third Infantry Division in Germany.

Additionally, the first Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade of approximately 1,800 service members from Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the First Air Cavalry Brigade supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve, which has been a rotational deployment for the Army since 2014.  

The units being replaced will return to the US after an “appropriate” turnover of responsibilities, which will occur in the coming weeks and into the summer”, Kirby stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
12 May 2022