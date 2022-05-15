0
Sunday 15 May 2022 - 00:02

Lavrov: All Will Suffer from West’s ‘Hybrid War’ on Russia

Story Code : 994250
"The collective West has declared total hybrid war on us and it is hard to predict how long all this will last but it is clear the consequences will be felt by everyone, without exception," he said on Saturday.

Lavrov made the remarks after a meeting of Group of seven foreign ministers threatened to intensify economic pressure on Moscow.

The war, however, is doomed to fail, according to the foreign minister.

"We did everything to avoid a direct clash - but now that the challenge has been thrown down, we of course accept it. We are no strangers to sanctions: they were almost always there in one form or another,” Lavrov added.

President Putin declared a “special military operation" in neighboring Ukraine in late February.

The US and its allies have stepped up military support for Ukraine, sending an array of sophisticated weapons meant to hold off Russia's rapid advances. The operation has also drawn unprecedented sanctions from the US and its European allies.

Putin has repeatedly warned that such a flow of weapons to Kiev will prolong Russia's operation.
