Sunday 15 May 2022 - 01:17

US Forces Loot 70 Syrian Oil Tankers

Story Code : 994257
The US occupation forces continued to loot Syrian oil from the al-Jazeera region as they brought out oil and military equipment from Syrian territory towards northern Iraq through the illegal al-Waleed border crossing.

A convoy of 70 vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields occupied by US forces in the Syrian al-Jazeera region, went through the crossing towards northern Iraq, in addition to refrigerators and 15 trucks carrying military equipment, local sources in al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA.

The convoy was escorted by six armored vehicles and it was brought out a day after removing 46 vehicles through the same border crossing.

Cooperating with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US occupation forces control most of the oil fields in the Syrian Al-Jazeera region in Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur provinces and smuggle the Syrian oil and sell it abroad to deprive the Syrians of it in a flagrant violation of international law. 
