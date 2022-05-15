US Forces Loot 70 Syrian Oil Tankers

Islam Times - The US occupation forces smuggled 70 Syrian tankers loaded with stolen oil to northern Iraq on Saturday.

The US occupation forces continued to loot Syrian oil from the al-Jazeera region as they brought out oil and military equipment from Syrian territory towards northern Iraq through the illegal al-Waleed border crossing.A convoy of 70 vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields occupied by US forces in the Syrian al-Jazeera region, went through the crossing towards northern Iraq, in addition to refrigerators and 15 trucks carrying military equipment, local sources in al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA.The convoy was escorted by six armored vehicles and it was brought out a day after removing 46 vehicles through the same border crossing.Cooperating with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US occupation forces control most of the oil fields in the Syrian Al-Jazeera region in Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur provinces and smuggle the Syrian oil and sell it abroad to deprive the Syrians of it in a flagrant violation of international law.