0
Sunday 15 May 2022 - 12:29

Raisi: Shia-Sunni Unity Strategy of Islamic Republic of Iran

Story Code : 994331
Raisi: Shia-Sunni Unity Strategy of Islamic Republic of Iran
Speaking in a meeting with a group of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke about the important position of Sunni scholars in the history of the country.

"You Sunni clerics and thinkers have provided many services in your own country, and Shias and Sunnis have lived together in Islamic Iran for many years," the Iranian President said.

Referring to the request of some Sunni scholars to employ them more in managerial positions, he said, "Using qualified people is an important and necessary thing and the criterion for the government is efficiency, and in every province, I go, I have emphasized that the local forces must be employed more."

In another part of his speech, Raisi referred to the growth of takfiri movements in the region and said, "We must be careful about the influence of Takfiri and Salafi ideas in the country; British backed Shia groups and US-backed Sunni groups are two sides of the same coin, and both are anti-unity in the Islamic world, while unity is a strategy for the Islamic Republic of Iran, not a tactic."
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
13 May 2022
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
Zelensky Says Ready for Talks with Putin, Barring Ultimatums
13 May 2022
President of UAE Dies
President of UAE Dies
13 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
Ayatollah Khamenei: Regional Problems Solvable Through Dialogue Free From Foreign Interference
13 May 2022
US Navy Says China Creating An
US Navy Says China Creating An 'Umbrella' to Deny Washington 'Military Access' in Western Pacific
13 May 2022
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan
Bomb Blast Leaves 14 People Killed, Injured in Pakistan's Karachi
13 May 2022
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
West Ready to Sacrifice Rest of the World for Global Domination: Putin
13 May 2022