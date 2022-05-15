0
Sunday 15 May 2022 - 13:44

Car Bomb Blast in Yemen's Aden Leaves Several Injured

Story Code : 994339
Car Bomb Blast in Yemen
Local Yemeni sources say the car bombing was aimed at assassinating the commander of a joint operation in Aden (affiliated with the resigned government).

Other sources have said that the commander was able to survive.

Yesterday, another explosion hit Yemen's Shabwah province during which an oil pipeline was blown up and set on fire.

The Saudi coalition's aggression in Yemen still continues and Saudis are still violating the UN-declared ceasefire in Yemen.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.
