Islam Times - A blast in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan has killed one civilian and injured six others, local sources said.

Local sources reported on Sunday that an explosion hit Nangarhar province in the east of Afghanistan.The blast took place at a livestock market in Nangarhar's Kuz Kunar district, killing one and injuring eight others.َAccording to the reports, the explosion was caused by a mine that was hidden in a Suzuki car.TOLO News reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, and the Taliban have not yet commented.