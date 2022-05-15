Iran Blames US Support for Israel's Continued Crimes

Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and head of the country's Human Rights Headquarters Kazzem Qaribabadi said that Israel, backed by Washington, continues crimes against Palestinians and journalists, and cautioned that Tel Aviv's crimes will not end until the international community takes a strong position.

"How can one expect the blood-thirsty Israeli regime which headshots journalists to respect their dead bodies?" Qaribabadi wrote on his twitter page on Saturday. "Enjoying the United States' unwavering support for decades, the regime's unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight – unless the intl. community makes a stand!" he added.Israeli forces shot dead Al Jazeera's journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank.She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi condemned killing of Abu Akleh by the Zionist regime, describing it as a violation of international laws and attack on the freedom of media.The state terrorism of the Zionist regime has repeatedly shown that it sees no limit in terror and crime, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his twitter page on Wednesday.He added that the Zionist regime has become used to the terror of children, women, reporters and innocent citizens.Bahadori Jahromi said that the crime by the Zionist regime to martyr a Palestinian Al-Jazeera reporter was an attack on the freedom of the media and a violation of the international regulations.In relevant remarks on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on international organizations, human rights bodies, and international media unions to condemn and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its assassination of Al Jazeera correspondent.Khatibzadeh condemned the Israeli regime's assassination of Abu Akleh while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin.He also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of the journalist to her family, and to all journalists in the world who are committed to the cause of Palestine and Holy Quds.The senior Iranian diplomat called on international organizations, human rights bodies, and international media unions to conduct an independent investigation into the martyrdom of Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh and hold the Zionist regime to account for its crimes.Khatibzadeh said that such criminal acts by the Israeli regime proved that the regime is not committed to freedom of speech and press in contradiction to its claims to do so.The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement also condemned Abu Akleh's killing, stressing that the Israeli regime was trying to muzzle the voice of journalists to cover its crimes.It urged media organizations, the United Nations, and rights groups to denounce Israel in international forums, and prevent the regime's acts of aggression against Palestinian journalists.Lebanese President Michel Aoun also slammed the Palestinian journalist's assassination, saying her death showed that the savage Israeli regime ignores all international principles and charters.Also, Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, said Abu Akleh's killing added to Israel's long list of crimes, especially against Palestinian journalists.Osama al-Qawasmi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), described her death as an attack against the truth.Qawasemi said in a statement that the Tel Aviv regime, by murdering Abu Akleh, conveyed the message that it will target anyone who dares to speak and report the truth.The spokesman of the Palestinian Authority, Ibrahim Milhim, said his government rejects any role for Israel in an investigation into Abu Akleh's killing."Let me ask, when does the criminal have the right to take part in the investigation against his victim?" Milhim was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera."We reject and refuse the participation of any Israelis in this kind of investigation. They have to be taken to the International Court. We call on the ICJ to open an investigation into the killing of Shireen and other crimes committed against the Palestinians.”The Islamic Jihad Movement also condemned the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist, terming Abu Akleh’s killing as a failed Israeli attempt to hide the truth.Meantime, Anthony Bellanger, the secretary of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) termed Abu Akleh’s killing as a “deliberate systematic targeting of a journalist”.“Yet again journalists, wearing press vests, clearly identified were targeted by Israeli snipers,” he said in a statement. “We will seek to add this case to the ICC complaint submitted by the IFJ, detailing such systematic targeting.”The Palestine Journalists Syndicate also denounced Abu Akleh’s death as “a clear assassination perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army”.The syndicate held the Israeli occupation forces “fully responsible for this heinous crime against press freedom”, particularly after World Press Freedom Day, marked on May 8.It stressed that the crime of the occupying regime that targeted Abu Akleh is “a deliberate and premeditated act and a true assassination operation”.The syndicate asked for measures to protect journalists in the occupied territories from the “continued incitement and killing practiced by the Israeli occupation and all components of the occupation”.Also, the People's Assembly of Syria also condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of the Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.The legislative authority said in a statement that dozens of Syrian and Palestinian media professionals have sacrificed their lives for the sake of truth while exposing Israeli crimes.