Yemen to Strongly Respond if Saudis Aggression Continues

Islam Times - A member of Yemen's Ansarullah political bureau told news sources that the Yemeni armed forces have developed a strategic weapon that could be used against Saudi Arabia if the aggression continues.

He also warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the ceasefire violation in an interview with the Al-Ahd website, saying that Yemenis have various options to respond to the Saudi coalition if the ceasefire violations continue.Saudis have violated the ceasefire in Yemen's Al Hudaydah 69 times during the past day, according to the reports.The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition.Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power and crush the Ansarullah Resistance movement, which has been running the country in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.