0
Monday 16 May 2022 - 09:18

California Church Shooting: One Dead, Four Critically Injured

Story Code : 994470
California Church Shooting: One Dead, Four Critically Injured
"Four victims have been critically wounded," a post on the Orange County Sheriff Department's Twitter account said. "One victim is deceased at the scene."

Another person sustained "minor" injuries, the department said, adding that all victims were adults.

Law enforcement said an emergency call had come from Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm [20:26 GMT] Sunday afternoon.

"We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," the sheriff's department said in an earlier tweet.

The Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter that its firefighters and paramedics were "on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients."

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said it was working with local officials to monitor the situation.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims," the office tweeted.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, called the shooting "upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo."

"This should not be our new normal."

According to the sheriff's department, the church is located in the town of Laguna Woods, 45 miles [70 kilometers] southeast of Los Angeles.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022