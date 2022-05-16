Somalia Elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as President

Islam Times - Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was chosen as Somalia's new president on Sunday, returning to the helm for a second stint five years after he was voted out.

Mohamud defeated the incumbent, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, in a runoff after three rounds of voting in an election that has been delayed for over a year.The newly-elected president saw off his rival by securing 214 votes in the runoff while Mohamed could only muster 110 ballots in his favor.The members of parliament and senators who chose Mohamud were elected by delegates chosen by clan leaders. It had been hoped that the president would be elected by the people of Somalia under universal suffrage, but this plan was eventually abandoned by the country's political elite.News of Mohamud's victory was greeted with cheering and the firing of gunshots into the air around the capital Mogadishu.The competitors sat side-by-side Sunday, watching calmly as the ballots were counted."Hassan Sheik Mohamud is the winner of the election for the president of the Somali Federal republic," said the speaker of the lower house, Sheikh Adan Mohamed NurMohamed conceded defeat, and Mohamud was immediately sworn in.The outgoing president leaves behind a country even more volatile than he found it.Mohamud will get to choose the prime minister. They will be faced with a country suffering a myriad of problems.Besides the ongoing war with extremist insurgents, fighting between different clans and rivals within the security forces has created a general background of violence in the country.This in turn means that the government has a hard time in attracting foreign investment to aid development.The Horn of Africa is also experiencing its worst drought in four decades with the backdrop of soaring food and fuel prices leading to general warnings of dangerous levels of food insecurity.