Iran Announces Special Initiatives, Says US Should Take Political Decision: Spokesman

Islam Times - Washington must accept the normalization of Iran's trade relations with other countries in accordance with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, the spokesman briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a host of questions put forward by journalists.In response to a question about the visit of Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and Coordinator of Vienna talks Enrique Mora, Khatibzadeh said, "During Mora's visit to Tehran, the Iranian side organized very serious and result-oriented negotiations with special initiatives. Several long talks were held between Iranian top negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani and Mora."During these talks, Iran proposed some solutions to resolve issues, he added, explaining that "If the American side responds, we can be in a position where all sides can return to Vienna."If the United States makes its political decision, important steps will be taken in the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh underscored.Calling for the complete removal of maximum pressure imposed by Trump's administration, he further noted that Iran's demands have been always within the text of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.Asked about the role of Russia in Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh said “It is normal that the war in Ukraine and the deep differences between Russia and the West and Europe may undermine Russia's role, as a mediator, in issues like JCPOA.”Today, we have reached the point that the United States must accept the normalization of Iran's trade relations with other countries in accordance with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, the spokesman also said.