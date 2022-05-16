Zionist Navy Holds Surprise Drill as Part of ‘Chariots of Fire’ Exercises

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime’s navy launched a surprise drill as part of the month-long so-called “Chariots of Fire” military exercises, despite an earlier warning by Palestinian resistance groups that they will not hesitate to respond to any act of aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Sunday drill was aimed to test the ability of the navy to switch from routine to emergency format and to handle erupting situations, the ‘Jerusalem Post’ reported.On May 9, the ‘Israeli’ military launched the four-week ‘Chariots of Fire’ war game, which simulates a multi-frontal and multidimensional war against what the occupation regime called its enemies in the air, at sea, on land, and on the cyber front.The ‘Israeli’ occupation military claimed that the goal of the drill was to improve the readiness of all ‘Israeli’ forces and examine the ability of troops to carry out a prolonged campaign against enemy forces.The so-called ‘Chariots of Fire’ is said to be the Zionist regime’s largest military exercise in decades.The ‘Israeli’ military is also set to hold a test of the siren systems and emergency preparedness in Tel Aviv and Haifa on Monday, when settlers are expected to enter bomb shelters when they hear the sirens and to ensure that their shelters are well-stocked for an emergencyIn the case of an actual attack, the sirens will sound twice, the Zionist military said.The surprise naval drill comes as the ‘Jerusalem Post’ expressed its concerns in a report over the “expanding arsenal” of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.The ‘Israeli’ newspaper referred to a video circulating online that purportedly shows that Hezbollah “has some new munitions in its always expanding arsenal.”“Over the years, Hezbollah has stockpiled more than 100,000 missiles and rockets. However, the real danger of these weapons is that some have been upgraded or use new technology that enables them to be precision-guided munitions, or maneuvering munitions, drones, and cruise missiles,” according to the Post.The report cited a Twitter account as saying that “the new Hezbollah video shows a glance of what is likely an Abu-Mahdi anti-ship cruise missile launcher.”Lebanon and the Zionist entity are technically at war because the latter has kept the Arab country’s Shebaa Farms under occupation since 1967.Hezbollah has on many occasions expressed its full readiness for any confrontation in case the ‘Israeli’ regime opts to launch a new war against Lebanon.Last December, Yitzhak Brik, a retired ‘Israeli’ general, warned that the Zionist military was not ready for any future war, predicting that the regime would be hit with 3,000 missiles a day in case an all-out war breaks out.