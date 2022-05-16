0
Monday 16 May 2022 - 23:41

Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Late Preacher Fateminia

Story Code : 994590
Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Late Preacher Fateminia
Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday issued a message of condolence on the demise of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Fateminia.

The text of the message is as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

I offer my condolences on the demise of the learned preacher, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Haj Sayyid Abdullah Fateminia (may God be satisfied with him) to his honorable family, all those who mourn for him, his admirers and those who have benefited from his teachings. His extensive knowledge, fascinating speech and pleasing language turned this honorable scholar into a rich source for many young people and seekers of the truth. His absence is a source of sorrow and grief. I ask God, the Exalted, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him and grant him abundant reward.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

May 16, 2022”

Fateminia died on Monday at age 76.
