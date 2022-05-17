Gantz: Arabs Will Control ‘Israel’ in Few Years

Islam Times - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on a Whatsapp message that had gone viral across the Zionist entity containing threats made by some anonymous Arab sources that they will take control of the occupied territories.

Regarding the message, Gantz said that the writers of the message are right, as “Israel’s” future could ultimately lie “between Gedera and Hadera.”“This isn’t far from the reality,” Gantz said at a closed-door meeting last week. “I believe that in a few more years we’ll be in a situation where the Jewish state will be between Gedera and Hadera. We are a few years away from this.”Israeli Reserve Forces Major General and Knesset MP Yoav Galant said in a conference that if immediate measures aren’t taken to stop the wave of Palestinian operations, it is likely internal security goes out of control, and the security forces losing control of the scene,” adding that “if al-Naqab and al-Jalil are lost, we will also lose ‘Tel Aviv’ and al-Quds.”