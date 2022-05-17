0
Tuesday 17 May 2022 - 00:07

US Military Base in NE Syria Comes under Rocket Attacks

Story Code : 994593
US Military Base in NE Syria Comes under Rocket Attacks
Some Arab sources reported on early Tuesday an attack on a US military base in northeastern Syria.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that the American base in the al-Shadadi area in Al-Hasakah province was targeted by rockets.

"Two rockets hit a US base in the southern city of al-Shadadi in al-Hasakah province," Sputnik news agency quoted local sources as saying.

Further details on the possible damage or casualties of the rocket attack or who is responsible for it have not been released.
