Iran’s Top General in Tajikistan to Broaden Military Ties

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has traveled to Tajikistan for the purpose of boosting military and defense cooperation.

According to Iran news agency, speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Dushanbe, the senior Iranian commander said the main purpose of his visit is to strengthen and promote military and defense cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan are located in a geopolitical region and incidents and developments in each of the countries would affect the other,” Major General Baqeri said.Highlighting Iran’s policy of enhancement of relations with neighbors, the general said that during his stay, he will be holding meetings with the Tajik political and military officials as part of efforts to ensure security and calm in the two countries.Unveiling plans for a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Major General Baqeri said he will also visit military and scientific centers run by the Tajik Armed Forces.Heading a high-ranking military delegation, the top Iranian general arrived in Tajikistan on Monday and received a welcome from Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan Lieutenant General Emomali Abdur Rahim Sobirzoda.