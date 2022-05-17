0
Tuesday 17 May 2022 - 00:17

Iran’s Top General in Tajikistan to Broaden Military Ties

Story Code : 994596
Iran’s Top General in Tajikistan to Broaden Military Ties
According to Iran news agency, speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Dushanbe, the senior Iranian commander said the main purpose of his visit is to strengthen and promote military and defense cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan are located in a geopolitical region and incidents and developments in each of the countries would affect the other,” Major General Baqeri said.

Highlighting Iran’s policy of enhancement of relations with neighbors, the general said that during his stay, he will be holding meetings with the Tajik political and military officials as part of efforts to ensure security and calm in the two countries.

Unveiling plans for a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Major General Baqeri said he will also visit military and scientific centers run by the Tajik Armed Forces.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, the top Iranian general arrived in Tajikistan on Monday and received a welcome from Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan Lieutenant General Emomali Abdur Rahim Sobirzoda.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022