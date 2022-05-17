0
Tuesday 17 May 2022 - 08:58

One Killed, 11 Injured near Karachi’s Memon Masjid Bombing

Story Code : 994651
One Killed, 11 Injured near Karachi’s Memon Masjid Bombing
Victims and witnesses said that a van from the Kharadar police station, out on routine patrol, had just stopped in Bombay Bazaar near New Memon Masjid at around 9:25 pm when a powerful explosion took place.

The explosion was powerful enough to destroy half of the police van and several motorbikes parked around it in addition to damaging a rickshaw and shattering windowpanes of the buildings nearby.

The explosion also caused a fire to erupt, which locals doused on self-help basis.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and evacuated around a dozen injured people to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced one woman as dead. The 11 others were provided with medical treatment.

Soon after the blast, a large contingent of rescue workers, police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department [CTD] and the Bomb Disposal Squad also arrived on the scene, which is just a few hundred meters from the City Police Office [CPO] and have been examining the area.

During a press briefing on the spot, CTD Transnational Terrorist Intelligence Group Chief Raja Umar Khattab said ball bearings and IED were used in the explosive material which was planted in the motorcycle, suspecting similarities with the Saddar blast earlier this week.

“The target was a police van and it is expected that it was a remotely control blast as the target was moving,” he added in comments to SAMAA TV.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022