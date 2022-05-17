Pakistan Foils Suspected Attack against Chinese Citizens

Islam Times - Pakistani police say they have arrested a would-be suicide bomber who planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Monday’s arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in the southern port city of Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.Police arrested the woman in southwestern Balochistan province, the statement said, according to Al-Jazeera.She belongs to the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women fighters as suicide bombers, police said.“The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals,” police said, adding the attack was planned along a route of the CPEC.Police recovered explosives and detonators from the woman and investigated her, revealing her plans to target Chinese nationals. No other evidence was produced to support their accusation.