US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package

Islam Times - A bill on the US $40-billion package of aid for Ukraine has been approved following an initial procedural vote in the US Senate, according to the live broadcast from the upper house of the American Congress.

The bill was backed in the initial procedural vote by the required threshold of over 60 votes and is now set to be debated by the US Senate within a 30-hour period, which means that the majority of senators are expected on May 18 to pass it on for signing with US President Joe Biden, TASS reported.Last week, the US House of Representatives passed this bill with 368 lawmakers voting in favor of it (all representing the Democratic Party and the majority of the Republican Party), while 57 voted against it (all representing the Republican Party).Biden addressed the US Congress earlier in the month requesting extra funding of aid for Ukraine. Originally, he asked for $33 billion and the Congress eventually settled to increase the package of aid to nearly $40 billion. It was suggested to spend more on the supplies of military equipment and food aid.