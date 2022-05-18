Iran Arrests Two French Nationals for Stoking Social Disorder

Islam Times - Iranian security forces have arrested two French spies over attempts to stoke chaos and social disorder in the Islamic Republic during protests by teachers.

The two French nationals, Cécile Kohler, 37, and Jacqeus Paris, 69, traveled to Iran on April 28 as tourists but turned out to be spies for the Western agencies.According to Iran’s intelligence ministry, the duo attempted to foment instability and social disorder earlier this month when some teachers took to the streets in peaceful protests to demand fair wages and better working conditions.In a video, released by local media, two French spies are shown entering Iran and participating in the protests.In an audio file, which has poor quality, a woman and a man are heard talking about a "battle to gather majority" to produce a "revolutionary doc".The video also features some photos of the French pair visiting activists in Iran who were imprisoned on spying charges or attempting to cause social disorder.Some photos show that the two were linked with teacher's unionists including Rasoul Bodaghi. Teachers' Union is deemed as an illegal association in India.The video concludes that the French nationals' were arrested on charges of spying.On Friday the French government condemned the arrest.The head of a French education union said an employee and her husband had gone missing while on holiday in Iran. It did not identify the pair.In January, Benjamin Brière, another French national, was sentenced to eight years in prison on spying charges after he had photographed "prohibited areas" with a drone.