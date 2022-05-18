0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 00:26

Iran Arrests Two French Nationals for Stoking Social Disorder

Story Code : 994779
Iran Arrests Two French Nationals for Stoking Social Disorder
The two French nationals, Cécile Kohler, 37, and Jacqeus Paris, 69, traveled to Iran on April 28 as tourists but turned out to be spies for the Western agencies.

According to Iran’s intelligence ministry, the duo attempted to foment instability and social disorder earlier this month when some teachers took to the streets in peaceful protests to demand fair wages and better working conditions.

In a video, released by local media, two French spies are shown entering Iran and participating in the protests.

In an audio file, which has poor quality, a woman and a man are heard talking about a "battle to gather majority" to produce a "revolutionary doc".

The video also features some photos of the French pair visiting activists in Iran who were imprisoned on spying charges or attempting to cause social disorder.

Some photos show that the two were linked with teacher's unionists including Rasoul Bodaghi. Teachers' Union is deemed as an illegal association in India.

The video concludes that the French nationals' were arrested on charges of spying.

On Friday the French government condemned the arrest.

The head of a French education union said an employee and her husband had gone missing while on holiday in Iran. It did not identify the pair.

In January, Benjamin Brière, another French national, was sentenced to eight years in prison on spying charges after he had photographed "prohibited areas" with a drone.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022