Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 00:49

Turkey to Deploy 3,000 Security Forces to Qatar

Story Code : 994782
Turkish forces will play a role in securing the Qatar World Cup, which is slated to be held from November 21st to December 18th, under a security agreement with Doha, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the report, Turkey will send a 3,000-security group consisting of anti-insurgency forces, special forces and bomb disposal experts, as well as Trained police dogs to Qatar.

The source also added that a delegation of Turkish interior ministry members is scheduled to pay a visit to Qatar on June 5th and 6th to make final changes.

Since 2019, 791 Qatari forces have been trained by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on sports security, including how to intervene in mass events and protect facilities against terrorist acts.
