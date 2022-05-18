0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 00:50

Hezbollah Bloc Secure 31 Seats in Lebanon Parl. Elections

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of the Sunday parliamentary elections.

The minister said that results showed the Lebanese Forces (LF) won 20 seats, the Free National Movement 18 seats while Hezbollah and the Amal movement gained 31 seats out of the 128-member parliament.

The independents have obtained 11 seats, the results show.

Congratulating the successful Lebanese parliamentary elections, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hoped for the quick formation of an inclusive government to tackle the country's economic crisis.

In the last vote in 2018, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and its allies, the Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) led bu President Michel Aoun and the Amal movement led by the Speaker Nabih Berri secure a majority by winning 71 of the parliament's seats.
