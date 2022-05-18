President Assad: War on Our Region Intellectual and Ideological, More Dangerous and More Effective than Military One

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar Assad meets on Tuesday a Mauritanian parliamentary delegation headed by MP Mustafa Aldah Sohaib, Head of the Syro-Mauritanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee .

Talks were held during the meeting about the situation on the Arab arena and the basic role of peoples in achieving stability to this region through maintaining and adherence to their identity.President al-Assad said that the war waged on this region is primarily intellectual and ideological, and more dangerous and more effective than the military one.Al-Assad noted that the Mauritanian people and despite the geographical distance of Mauritania, through various stages of history, has always remained adherent to his Arab identity.President al-Assad stressed the importance of mutual visits between parliamentary and popular delegations and the importance of investing the results through formulating them into concepts and working mechanism that bring peoples closer and serve their interests.