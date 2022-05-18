0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 11:49

Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran

Story Code : 994863
According to “Israeli” Channel 13, the United States will participate in the Zionist entity’s largescale drill simulating a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as part of the broader “Chariots of Fire” drills later this month.

The unsourced report further revealed that the US Air Force will serve as a complementary force, with refueling planes drilling with “Israeli” fighter jets as they simulate entering Iranian territory and carrying out repeated strikes.

Large numbers of “Israeli” fighter jets – dozens, according to Kan TV news – will take part in the simulated attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The TV report noted that when “Israel” conducted a major drill for such an attack some 10 years ago, when it was widely reported to be on the point of striking Iran, the US did not participate.

Channel 13 reporter Or Heller noted that by including the US in the drill, the two sides are sending a message to Iran that the US could support an “Israeli” offensive, even if its fighter jets do not actively participate.

The aerial drill comes amid a massive military exercise – dubbed “Chariots of Fire” – which involves nearly all units of the “Israeli” army, and has been focusing on training for fighting on Occupied Palestine’s northern borders, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
