Umm Al-Fahm Prevents “Israeli’ Drills That Simulate Attacking Hezbollah

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime called of a planned military exercise in the city of Umm al-Fahm in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The decision was made after the city's mayor, Samir Sobhi Mahamed requested ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz to cancel the maneuver that was meant to simulate a battle with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.In response to the request, ‘Israeli’ military’s Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, decided moving the drill, which was planned to take place next week, to an uninhabited area near the city.Senior and mid-tier officers, who were to command the drill, claimed that the Zionist military should not have changed a pre-planned military exercise according to the wishes of a local mayor.