Umm Al-Fahm Prevents “Israeli’ Drills That Simulate Attacking Hezbollah
Story Code : 994864
The decision was made after the city's mayor, Samir Sobhi Mahamed requested ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz to cancel the maneuver that was meant to simulate a battle with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.
In response to the request, ‘Israeli’ military’s Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, decided moving the drill, which was planned to take place next week, to an uninhabited area near the city.
Senior and mid-tier officers, who were to command the drill, claimed that the Zionist military should not have changed a pre-planned military exercise according to the wishes of a local mayor.