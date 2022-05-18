0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 13:22

Moscow: West Used Ukraine As Pretext for “Undeclared War” with Russia

Story Code : 994875
Moscow: West Used Ukraine As Pretext for “Undeclared War” with Russia
Speaking at a meeting of the Security Council’s scientific advisory board, Patrushev said the current “unprecedented geopolitical crisis” was caused by the Western-led destruction of “the global security architecture and the international legal system.” He added that instead of engaging in constructive dialogue with Moscow, the US and its allies conducted a “military-political expansion towards Russia,” built up support for the Ukrainian government, and pushed Kiev “to carry out a large-scale violent action in eastern Ukraine.”

According to Patrushev, the main objective of the West has been to create conditions for the establishment of a Western-controlled regime in Russia, “as it was already tested on Ukraine and a number of other states.” The military operation in Ukraine prevented this, he said, adding that Moscow had to take “preventive measures,” as the threats to national security reached a level that endangered “the very statehood of Russia and its existence.”

The current sanctions and “global anti-Russian campaign launched by the Americans and their satellites,” Patrushev argued, “convincingly proves that Ukraine has become a pretext for waging an undeclared war against Russia.” He also claimed that the “aggression” against Moscow has an ideological dimension.

“The situation around Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine shows that the neoliberalism of the collective West is transforming before our eyes into the ideology of neoliberal fascism, aimed primarily at the eradication of the Russian world.”

Patrushev echoed the statements of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said earlier on Tuesday that the expression ‘unfriendly states’ in relation to the West is not entirely accurate. “I would say they are hostile states, because what they do is war,” he said.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Following the launch of Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, the US, EU, UK, Australia, Japan, and many other countries imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. Within less than three months, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran and North Korea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022