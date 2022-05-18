0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 22:22

US Congresswoman Introduces Nakba Resolution

Story Code : 994956
US Congresswoman Introduces Nakba Resolution
Tlaib introduced the resolution in the US House of Representatives, after Palestinians marked the Nakba’s [Catastrophe] 74th anniversary.

“The Nakba is well-documented and continues to play out today,” Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, wrote on Twitter. “We must acknowledge that the humanity of Palestinians is being denied when folks refuse to acknowledge the war crimes and human rights violations in apartheid ‘Israel’.”

The Democratic congresswoman said the resolution is cosponsored by her fellow progressives Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Although it is unlikely to pass in an overwhelmingly pro-‘Israeli’ regime House, Palestinian rights advocates were quick to hail the measure as “historic.”

The Institute for Middle East Understanding [IMEU], a think tank that supports Palestinian rights, thanked Tlaib for “giving voice to this reality, and highlighting the pain and injustice Palestinians have suffered.”

Millions of survivors of the Nakba and their descendants continue to live in refugee camps in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as in neighboring Arab countries.

The Nakba is rarely ever discussed in mainstream US politics, as the Tel Aviv regime has enjoyed widespread support from legislators and successive presidents from both major parties for decades.

‘Israel’ receives $3.8bn in US military aid annually, and this year Washington added another $1bn in assistance to “replenish” the Zionist regime’s so-called Iron Dome missile system after the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza in May 2021.
