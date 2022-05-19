0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 00:29

Palestinian Administrative Detainee in Critical Condition after 77-D days Hunger Strike

Story Code : 994965
The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS)said that based on information from Awawdeh's lawyer after her most recent visit, he suffers from loss of control over his body, difficulty in talking, poor vision and concentration, severe pain in the head and limbs, as well as severe fatigue, and that for 40 days, the Israel Prison Services had not provided him with clothing so that he could change them, nor allowed him to bathe, and that since then he had been wearing the same clothes.

Awawdeh complained to his lawyer about the condition in Ramla prison clinic, where he is being kept, describing it as a "slaughterhouse" intended to avenge and abuse the prisoners.

Israel detained Awawdeh, from the southern West Bank town of Idna, on December 27, 2021, and slammed him with a six-month administrative detention order. He is married and a father to four daughters.

 Meanwhile, another Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Raed Rayyan, 27 from Biddo village, northwest of Jerusalem, continues his hunger strike, also in protest against his detention without charge or trial, for the 41st day in a row, according to the Prisoners Affairs Commission.

It said Rayyan is also suffering from serious health complications due to his long fast.
