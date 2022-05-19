0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 03:09

Zionist Regime War Minister to Discuss Iran with US Officials

Story Code : 994968
“I will discuss bolstering joint security cooperation and dealing with regional challenges, chief among them Iran, he said.

Gantz will also meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the trip.

During the visit, Gantz is scheduled to attend events in Miami and New York with American Jews.

This is while the US government's National Security Advisor Sullivan had a similar meeting with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House and had reiterated Washington's commitment to Riyadh.

On Monday, Gantz claimed in a speech that the Zionist regime would prevent the transfer of Iran's advanced capabilities to the region, calling it a threat to Tel Aviv.
