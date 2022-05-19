0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 03:12

Syria FM Letters UN, Counterparts: Recent Amnesty Reflects Efforts Aimed to Consolidate Reconciliation and Tolerance

Story Code : 994969
Syria FM Letters UN, Counterparts: Recent Amnesty Reflects Efforts Aimed to Consolidate Reconciliation and Tolerance
Mikdad, in his message, put his counterparts updated on the important developments in Syria, which come within the framework of the measures taken by the Syrian state for years to achieve national reconciliations,  and the return of the displaced and refugees to their homes.

Mikdad added that the amnesty decree No. / 7 is different from previous amnesty decrees and is exceptional in its legal, social and political nature, and it is a fundamental turning point of persistent official efforts, which reflects its will to consolidate the concepts of reconciliation and tolerance in a sustainable way.

He stressed that the competent judicial and legal authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic, implemented immediately the provisions of the decree, canceling all warrants for prosecution, search, arrest, summons in absentia, judgment notes and judgments in absentia issued against any Syrian citizen inside and abroad without any need to review any judicial or security or legal body.

Mikdad explained to his counterparts that the amnesty decree No. / 7 directed to Syrian citizens exclusively and excluded foreign terrorists, based on the Syrian state’s commitment to maintain regional and international peace and security and its keenness not give these foreign terrorists the chance to reach  the other countries.

The message recalled the previous amnesty decrees issued since 2011 which amounted to 20 thousand where detainees were released from the Terrorism Cases Court.

Thousands of Syrians also engaged in the processes of settlement and national reconciliations in the Syrian governorates and returned to their normal lives after cancelling all judicial or punitive measures that had been issued against them.

Minister Mikdad said that in the message that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates had asked all Syrian diplomatic and consular missions to receive all Syrian expatriate citizens wishing to benefit from all general amnesty decrees, including the recent one.

Mikdad  shed light on the artificial obstacles that still hamper Syria’s efforts to attain economic and social stability, foremost  of which is the illegitimate  foreign military presence of the Turkish and US forces and the so-called international coalition troops , and the dominance of the separatist militias affiliated with US over oil and gas fields and essential agricultural lands that  constitute the basic food storage for the Syrian people, as well as the destructive unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, which hinder  an  early recovery process, the revival of the Syrian economy, and the return of refugees and displaced persons.

He called on the UN and the international community to consider what has been achieved in Syria in a deep and balanced way and to cooperate with the Syrian state and to support its efforts in developing a positive, constructive and productive political approach.

He concluded his message by stressing that the moment has become decisive to deal with Syrian government in a responsible, serious and neutral manner, and distance away from any politicized considerations that do not take into account the Syrian national interest and prospects for achieving security, stability and well-being for the Syrian people and efforts to combat terrorism.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022