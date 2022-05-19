0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 07:40

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted planes

Story Code : 994996
A baby formula shortage in the US has left many parents fearful for their infants
A baby formula shortage in the US has left many parents fearful for their infants' health

The lack of formula -- the result of a perfect storm of supply chain issues and a massive recall -- is leaving parents increasingly desperate, and has become a political headache for President Joe Biden as midterm elections loom.

The Department of Defense "will use its contracts with commercial air cargo lines, as it did to move materials during the early months of the Covid pandemic, to transport products from manufacturing facilities abroad that have met Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety standards," the White House said.

"Bypassing regular air freighting routes will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production," it said, dubbing the effort "Operation Fly Formula."

Biden has also invoked the Defense Production Act to give baby formula manufacturers first priority in supplies.

"Directing firms to prioritize and allocate the production of key infant formula inputs will help increase production and speed up in supply chains," the White House said.

Initially caused by supply chain blockages and a lack of production workers due to the pandemic, the shortage was exacerbated in February when, after the death of two infants, manufacturer Abbott announced a "voluntary recall" for formula made at its factory in Michigan and shut down that location.

A subsequent investigation cleared the formula, and the FDA reached an agreement on Monday with Abott to resume production. But it will take weeks to get the critical product back on store shelves.
Tagged
US Baby Formula
Comment


Featured Stories
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
18 May 2022
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022