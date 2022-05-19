Explosion Reported near Khaliqdad School Mazar-i-Sharif

Islam Times - Local reports and witnesses suggest that an explosion took place near the Khaliqdad School in Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday morning.

Afghan media sources just reported that an explosion was heard in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province of Afghanistan on Thursday morning.According to local sources, the blast took place in the fifth district of Mazar-e-Sharif, near the Khaliqdad School.Hours later, media outlets reported that an anti-Taliban group claimed responsibility for the blast in Mazar-e-Sharif.The group also claimed that a magnetic mine had targeted a Taliban vehicle, killing 10 people and wounding 12 others.