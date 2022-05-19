US Military Convoys Attacked in Al Diwaniyah, Samawah

Islam Times - Two US military logistics convoys have been targeted in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah and Samawah cities, local sources reported on Thursday.

According to the initial reports, so far no details of possible damages or casualties have been released and no groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.This comes as last week, some logistics convoy belonging to the US army came under attack in the Dhi Qar and Saladin provinces of Iraq.Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.