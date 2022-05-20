Canada Bans Chinese Company Huawei from 5G Network

Islam Times - Canada says wireless carriers in Canada won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks.

Canada is planning to ban Huawei from working on Canada's fifth-generation networks, according to a source familiar with the decision.According to Canadian media, the move puts Canada in line with key intelligence allies like the United States which have expressed concerns about the national security implications of giving the Chinese tech giant access to key infrastructure.Canada had been the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-pooling alliance not to bar or restrict the use of equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in its 5G networks. The US and the other members Britain, Australia, and New Zealand previously banned Huawei.