0
Saturday 21 May 2022 - 02:24

IAEA Chief: No Indication of Iran’s Lack of Seriousness in Vienna Talks

Story Code : 995289
IAEA Chief: No Indication of Iran’s Lack of Seriousness in Vienna Talks
“I have no indications that Iran is not serious about negotiations regarding its nuclear file,” Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, the Qatari Al Jazeera television news network tweeted.

Addressing a press conference, the IAEA chief, however, said he still awaits convincing responses from Iran about certain nuclear activities.

The remarks come three days after US State Department spokesman Ned Price said “We believe it is now up to Iran to demonstrate its seriousness.”

Tehran, for its part, has blamed Washington for its indecisiveness during the course of the talks, arguing that it is up to the United States, as the violator of the Iran deal, to return to full compliance with the pact.

Speaking to the EU Parliament on May 17, Grossi said he is not trying to pass an alarmist message that Iran and the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are at a dead end but expressed hope that the sides would reach “some agreement” on the JCPOA revival.

“We are, of course, still hopeful that some agreement is going to be reached within a reasonable time frame, although we have to recognize the fact that the window of opportunity could be closed any anytime,” the IAEA chief said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Tehran and the P4+1 still have the opportunity to reach a “good and reliable” agreement on the JCPOA revival if the United States makes the necessary decision and honors its commitments.

“A good and reliable outcome is within reach if US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
20 May 2022
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
20 May 2022
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
20 May 2022
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
19 May 2022
Finland, Sweden to Buy Weapons after Applying for NATO Membership
Finland, Sweden to Buy Weapons after Applying for NATO Membership
19 May 2022
Zionist military launched missiles at its own drone
‘Israelis’ Obsessed with Hezbollah’s UAVs, Launch Missiles at Own Drone
19 May 2022
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
19 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
18 May 2022
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022